EYE ON THE PAST: September 1984 – Sammy Wilson attempts to remove IRA plaque

We look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1984

Sammy wants IRA Falls plaque removed

ACCORDING to a confidential letter which has been passed on to the Andersonstown News, a Loyalist councillor is demanding the Housing Executive remove a commemorative plaque from a wall on the Falls area.

However, a reply from the Executive, plus an internal memo which we have seen, indicate the Executive may stop short of removing the plaque at the centre of the controversy. In a letter dated 31st July, DUP Councillor Sammy Wilson, claims he has "been contacted' regarding the erection of a plaque commemorating members of the IRA killed In the area. The plaque in question was erected by the Lower Falls Sinn Féin Cumann at the junction of St Jude's Street and Albert Street in June of this year.

Calling on the Executive to investigate his complaint, Mr Wilson said that, "as far as I am aware,", the plaque was put up without permission being sought by the tenant.

On 10th August, 1984, WJ Cameron, the Executive's Regional Controller for Belfast, replied to Mr Wilson, confirming that "the tenant of the house did not seek permission from the Executive before the placement of this plaque.” He goes on: "Under paragraph 6(b) of Section 1 of the tenancy agreement, the onus is on a tenant to obtain the written permission of the District Manager where it is proposed to decorate the exterior of the premises. If permission is not obtained and the tenant goes ahead, he is in breach of the tenancy agreement. Also, if some damage is caused to the building the tenant could be in breach of clauses 2 and 4 of Section 1 of the tenancy agreement. Also, under Clause 4 he must avoid conduct likely to cause a nuisance to others.

"As there has been a breach of the Tenancy Agreement, the Executive, as required by the Tenancy Agreement, has written to the tenant stating how the condition has been broken and requesting the tenant to remedy the matter."

However, an internal memo dated 7th September, 1983 from the Executive’s Legal Advisor, regarding a similar controversy in Craigavon, cautions against the removal of plaques from Executive property in Nationalist areas.

The lengthy memo concludes: "We could legally remove the plaques if the proper procedure is followed. However, it appears to me that the tenants in the estate want the plaques to remain. Their existence is obviously offending the political views of the Council members, but to remove them will offend the political views of the tenants. I would be inclined to leave them as it appears no harm is being done by their presence and their removal could result in disturbances..... "It has to be a policy decision as to whether or not the Executive removes the plaques. I can only advise you on the legal aspects."

PINK LADIES: Girls from Nativity Youth Club in Poleglass stage the musical Grease back in August 1984

Editorial: Don’t match bigotry with bigotry

THE weekend vigil by the Silent Too Long group was a timely reminder of one of the foulest campaigns of the recent troubles namely, the killing of hundreds of ordinary working-class Catholic men and women, simply because they worshipped at a different altar from their killers.

These were no republican activists or part-time members of any military organisation, or even religious fanatics. But ordinary people, the majority of whom couldn't have cared less about religious differences. The fact that they were born Catholics was enough to have them killed, and in the case of the Shankill Butchers, quite often in the most horrific way possible. When the history of British involvement in Ireland over the past century comes to be written, we suspect that its hallmark will be its support and encouragement for religious sectarianism.

George Seawright's "Burn the Micks" remark may have been blunt, but it follows the classic supremacist tradition that "The only good Injun' is a dead un'," as practised in Ireland from Penal times to the present day.

Religious sectarianism is a British phenomenon foisted on us in the furtherance of their imperialist conquest and which cannot be eradicated completely until they go. The Irish people have shown, even in the limited independence enjoyed by the 26 Co. State, that sectarianism is an anathema to them and despite the hullaballoo on abortion and divorce, the record of non-sectarianism there is something they can justly be proud of.

So until the time comes when the British realise the folly of their ways and are persuaded to go, we Irish will have to confront religious bigotry each time it raises its ugly head, whether in George Seawright's "Burn 'em all", utterances, or in Paisley's more subtle comments on Papists, Mass Houses, and anti-Christs. Most important of all we should never fall into the trap of matching bigotry with bigotry, no matter how great the provocation. Because religious sectarianism is an insult to the human intelligence and a contradication of the true Christian message.