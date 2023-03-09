Crumlin Road building secured after reports of falling debris

MADE SAFE: The site on the Crumlin Road

A DERELICT building has been secured on the Crumlin Road following reports of falling debris at the site.

Republican Network for Unity (RNU) said they were contacted by a resident of Ardoyne after pieces from the derelict shop unit at the top of Brompton Park started to fall away and a piece injured a woman passing with a pram.

The derelict units are situated either side of Sean Graham bookmakers and the former Sportman pub.

Plans are in place to build seven red brick terraced houses at the site by developer Oakland Holdings.

Regarding the fallen debris, a spokesperson for Oakland Holdings said: "On receipt of a complaint, a repair was carried and out and the building secured.

"The long-term plan is to build houses on the site."