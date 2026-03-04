FALLS Bowling Club welcomed dozens of chess enthusiasts through its doors last Saturday as it hosted the latest instalment of the annual Ulster Rapid Championship. It follows upon the succesful blitz championship held there in January and organised by the Ulster Chess Union.

26 participants competed in the tournament, with prizes awarded to talented youngster Ethan Cole (1st), veteran Mandar Tamankar (2nd) and Fruithill Chess club member Gatis Barbals (3rd). Other prize-winners included Pat McKillen and Shlok Thoke, as well as local lads Gerry McCartney and Tony Parker of Fruithill Chess.

Tourney participant and Fruithill Chess member Ciaran Marron told the Andersonstown News that the event was "great craic" and that the club would look forward to hosting more events in the future.

"Fruithill Chess would like to thank the Ulster Chess Union for organising and Falls Bowling Club for hosting the tournament on Saturday, it was great craic and a nice celebration of the 'game of kings'. We're proud of the venue and keen to host further events to promote the game and Fruithill club itself.

"My personal congratulations to our own Gatis Barbals, Gerry McCartney and Tony Parker who did us proud."

If you live in the west of the city and are interested in chess you can attend Fruithill's weekly clubnight held every Monday 9pm at the Falls Bowling Club. All levels and ages welcome (under-18s accompanied by a guardian). Contact John Monaghan on 07804562766 for more info.