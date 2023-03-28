Falls residents urged to Take 5 Steps to better mental health and wellbeing

IN THIS TOGETHER: Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black, is joined by residents and community representatives to unveil a ‘Take 5 Steps to Wellbeing’ bench in Dunville Park

A RESIDENTS' group have welcomed a wellbeing initiative to help promote mental health awareness on the Falls.



The Falls Residents' Association have helped launch the installation of a ‘Take 5 Steps to Wellbeing’ programme in the Dunville Park. Sixteen of the benches have been installed by the Belfast City Council in partnership with the Public Health Agency and local communities across parks in Belfast.



Mayor of Belfast Tina Black was on hand on Friday to help launch the campaign.

“I am delighted to take a seat on this newly installed bench here in Dunville Park," she said. "The bench is bright, it caught my eye and is a fantastic new asset for visitors to the park as a reminder for them to ‘Take 5’ and become aware of not only their physical health, but their mental and emotional wellbeing too.

“In Belfast, we are so lucky to have an abundance of green spaces and, with 16 of these benches planned for parks across the city, it is another way of connecting communities following the pandemic and focusing in on what is important.

“I would encourage everyone to check in on themselves, do what the bench says and just Take 5 and remember that support is there if you need it.”

Frances Dowds, Health Improvement Manager at the PHA said: “Access to information on the services and support that exist across our communities is extremely important. We are fortunate that Belfast has a wide range of health and social wellbeing supports available.

“The Public Health Agency is delighted to partner with the Council on this initiative and we encourage people using the benches to scan and use the QR codes. This will take them to the Take 5 Steps to wellbeing, as well as information on the wide range of support services available across the city that can help people on their emotional wellbeing journey.”

Falls Residents' Association representative Vincent McElkerney has welcomed the initiative.

“The Residents' Association are delighted to be involved in this initiative to support our community’s emotional health and wellbeing; a key factor included in a collective partnership across the Falls area.



He continued: “This will be a continuation of our previous work including the Garden of Reflection and the many fantastic murals in our community.”



Danny Power from the West Belfast Partnership Board’s Health Forum welcomed the PHA initiative and stated that “providing information on available mental health support services and building resilience is a key part of a collective West Belfast approach.