Suicide Awarness group warns of loan sharks preying on vulnerable

SUICIDE Awareness and Support Group based on the Falls Road are sharing a message of hope as we enter 2023.

Opened 22 years ago, the organisation has been providing an invaluable service to the local community.

With the festive period among us, the group are giving hope and urging anyone in need to reach out.

“I think the most important thing is to give a message of hope,” says manager and founding member of the organisation Margaret Walker.

“I think we really need to hold on to that hope. When you walk in here, there is a big sign of hope. People come in here hopeless, and we carry that hope for them. Everytime there is a story to be told and everybody has a different story to tell but we always make sure to tell them about the hope story.

“A family member who came here over 20 years ago when she lost her son – and someone had bought her that hope sign and she gave us the hope in order for us to be able to hand that out to other families and that message is carried out for every individual and every family member. We also bring it to our Mass of Hope in Clonard Monastery. We have to have hope.”

The charity delivers support to those bereaved by suicide and organises a bridging support structure for those recently bereaved. The organisation also provides intervention services for those at risk of suicide.

“Our foundation here is for families bereaved from suicide," explains Margaret. "We were set up 22 years ago whenever families came together. Change happened and it was through families' turmoil and pain that they campaigned and lobbied for the Protect Life Strategy. The Protect Life Strategy then allows us to provide counselling, therapies, family support, complementary therapies, education programmes and so forth.

“We give what the person needs and I think that is paramount. If we’re not the right service we will make sure to de-escalate the individual, put safety plans in place and get them to the right organisation for them. That can be anything from debt management to addictions. It could be past trauma issues, it could be a range of issues.

“What concerns me is a lot of young families get themselves into a lot of debt at this time of the year especially with loan sharks and the interest rates on the loan sharks. That is terrifying. That really concerns me because when people are suffering low mood and low mental health they’re not sleeping, they’re not eating, they’re not functioning properly. And now in the month of December thinking where am I going to get the money for food, heat, even to get the toys. Our local community is absolutely amazing and have been able to pull in all of those appeals. It’s just really humbling to see our community come together.”

Margaret, who is one of the founding members, lost her own brother to suicide 23 years ago, and says “the families are the heart of this organisation".

“The message is – reach out. There is no stigma attached to suicide, suicide is everyone’s business. We all need to be working in partnerships collectively right across the city. It’s the people on the ground letting them know there is services out there in your community and a lot of people don’t know where they are. I’m always one for it’s not about raising funds it’s about raising awareness."

Lifeline Call: 0808 808 8000 Textphone: 18001 0808 808 8000