NORTH BELFAST NEWS: Family complete sponsored walk in memory of Nicole

PRESENTATION: Lynne Varndell presents the cheque to Linda Harvey from SHINE Autism Support

FAMILY and friends of an Ardoyne woman who passed away four years ago have taken part in a sponsored walk in her memory.

Mother-of-three Nicole Varndell Breslin died suddenly on April 1, 2017. She was just 20 years old.

This year’s memory walk began at Milltown Cemetery, where Nicole is buried before taking in Falls Road, Twin Spires, Castle Street, Crumlin Road, Brompton Park before finishing at the Shamrock in Ardoyne.

A huge total of £4648.20 raised will be donated to SHINE Autism Support Group to raise money for autism awareness.

Nicole’s mother Lynne explained: “Nicole sadly passed four years ago leaving behind three young children.

Friends and family took part in a sponsored walk

“Her oldest wee boy was diagnosed with autism. That is the reason why were so determined to reach out and try her best to support other children.

“All the money raised is all going to SHINE to meet the needs of each individual child with autism.

“Each child will get a sensory bag and whatever other needs the charity can support them with.

“I cannot thank each person who donated or participated in the walk enough.

“April is the month for autism but also April 1 marks Nicole's anniversary followed by her birthday on the April 7.

“We plan to carry on with the memorial/sponsored walk every year during the month of April.”