Family's lucky escape after house targeted in racist arson attack

AN arson attack on a house in South Belfast is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Police received a report at approximately 3.30pm on Thursday afternoon that the front door of a property in the Thalia Street area, off the Donegall Road was alight. Officers attended, alongside the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire

A man and woman and their two young children who were inside the house at the time were able to escape uninjured

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “This was a deliberate attack on a young family which could have had potentially serious consequences.

“As such, we are treating this report as arson with a racially-motivated hate element, and everyone, regardless of their background, has the right to feel safe in their home. Extensive damage was also caused to the door, its surrounding frame and the hallway area of the property.

“Our enquiries are continuing today and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious. We also want to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage of the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1015 10/10/24.”

Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl condemned the attack.

“This is an absolutely abhorrent incident, and I want to extend my sympathies to the family involved, including two young children who should never have been exposed to such hatred and cruelty. No child, or person in general, deserves that," she said.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their homes, and respected and valued in their communities. South Belfast, and the city at large, is a welcoming place, and this attack is not who we are.

"Those responsible represent only themselves with such callous, violent behaviour, and they must be robustly condemned by all."