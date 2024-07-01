Family appeal to Belfast Trust to install stairlift so they can return home

A FINAGHY family are appealing to the Belfast Trust to install a stairlift for their disabled daughter so they can return to their family home.

Marie and Hugh Donnelly and daughter Jacqueline (49) had been living in an apartment in Ormonde Court. However, daughter Jacqueline developed dementia six-years-ago and two-and-half-years-ago suffered a massive seizure, confining her to a wheelchair.

After Belfast Trust refused to install a stairlift at their home the family have been forced to move out and have been living in ground-floor accommodations nearby for the last three years.

"When Jacqueline became confined to a wheelchair, we asked Belfast Trust to install a stairlift and they told us it couldn’t be done," said Marie. "We then got the house assessed by a private company who do stairlifts in England and they said there were no issues at all.

"We had no choice but to move to a ground floor apartment and we have been there for three years now. All we want to do is move back to our own home.

"I think it is a disgrace. We have been left in limbo for three years. No one seems to care about us. It is scandalous."

A Belfast Trust spokesperson said: "It would be inappropriate to comment on an individual patient’s circumstances.

"A stringent assessment is carried out on all patients and their homes to determine if both meet set criteria, which includes the patient’s physical ability to use the equipment safely, and if their home can accommodate additional equipment without causing disruption to communal areas.

"It is regrettable that at times this criteria cannot be met. We can discuss alternative temporary arrangements with patients and families if required."