A fashion designer whose work has won plaudits across the globe addressed local entrepreneurs at the West Belfast Small Business Roundtable in An Chultúrlann this morning.

Sara O'Neill, whose Éadach design house creates a limited range of high-end scarves, kimonos and coats in silk, has created work for U2 and seen her designs featured in an Ulster Museum exhibition.

The Castlerock, Co Derry entrepreneur says her roots in a the Giro Belfast anarchist collection and the nineties punk rock scene in Belfast have guided her determination to run a values-led, ethical business.

DRESSING UP: Attendees at the West Belfast Small Business Roundtable with fashion industry trailblazer Sara O'Neill

Her work has featured the 'Millies' of Belfast of yesteryear, the city's art deco buildings and the legends of Ireland. She heads to Paris next week for an exhibition of her work at the Irish Embassy.

Previous speakers at the West Belfast Small Business Roundtable have included Michael McAdam, founder of Movie House Cinemas, Tina McKenzie, CEO Staffline and Hugh Cormican, founder of Cirdan. The next Small Business Roundtable will take place on 3 March.