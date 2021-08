FÉILE 2021: Pic of the day

INTERNATIONAL FOOD FAYRE: The Annual International Food Fayre at Féile An Phobail took place at Conway Mill on Monday, featuring a mouthwatering array of food from around the world as well as song and dance with a truly global flavour.

