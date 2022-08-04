FÉILE 2022: GAA star Oisín to give talk today on addiction and mental health

RENOWNED Gaelic football All-Star Oisín McConville is set to give a talk as part of the Féile an Phobail event this evening, Thursday.

The ‘Addiction, Lifestyle and Mental Health’ event has been organised by Cardinal O'Donnells GAC in partnership with Féile and will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm at St Mary’s University. It has been funded by Sport NI and supported by Sporting Chance.

Oisín, who played senior level for the Armagh county team, won an All-Ireland Senior Football Championship in 2002, as well as seven championships with his club Crossmaglen. However, in his personal life, Oisín has experienced addiction with gambling which he details in his autobiography ‘The Gambler’. His memoir describes his battle with addiction and the time he spent in a rehabilitation centre.

Now, an addiction counsellor, Oisín provides talks speaking about his own experiences of gambling addiction to raise awareness of addiction, and to educate and encourage others about mental health and behaviours which present a risk to it.

Speaking ahead of tonight's talk, Féile an Phobail’s director Kevin Gamble said: “Féile are delighted to welcome Oisín McConville to West Belfast to deliver his talk on the issue of addiction, lifestyle and mental health.

“Oisín is not just a role model for young people in the GAA. He also has a wide reach across many other sports.

“The session will cover emotional and mental health, and gambling awareness and addiction.

“It is such an important issue that people talk about this, and ensure the best support is given to those who need it.”

Joe Herald of Cardinal O'Donnells GAC has stated that the event ‘‘is not just attached to the GAA, but for everybody and anybody’’ to attend.

The event which was originally scheduled to take place at 7pm, will now be taking place at the earlier time of 6:30pm at St Mary’s University, Falls Road on Thursday.