FÉILE 2022: Family fun, discussions, music and plays on Day Two

ONE YEAR ON: A discussion on from the Ballymurphy Massacre verdict will be held on Friday

IT is Day Two of Féile an Phobail and an action-packed Friday awaits with 39 events, including debates and discussions, family fun, plays, traditional music sessions and much more. For your convenience, we've picked out some of our highlights:

Disney sing-a-long movie for First Steps

Newhill Youth and Community Centre, 261 Old Whiterock Road, 10am

The Giant Journey

Meeting Point: Glór na Mona, Whiterock Close, 10am-12noon

The Giant Journey is a walk that will follow the Glór na Mona trail for approximately 1.5hrs and end at St James’ Community Farm. Participants will experience the beauty of Black Mountain and learn about the flora and fauna of West Belfast. Performance poet Alice McCullough will deliver a poem at the end of the journey.

This is a free event. Please confirm attendance via email to Peter.Fahy@arkhousing.co.uk.

Milltown Cemetery Tour

Meet at entrance, 10am.

The Milltown Cemetery tour lasts approximately two hours and visits Republican burial grounds which are located in different parts of the cemetery. The tour also tells the story of several individuals who played leading roles in the fight for Irish Independence at different periods throughout our history.

Takes place Fri 5th, Tue 9th and Fri 12th

£12 per person (£10 students/children), Booking is essential.

Contact Coiste na nIarchimí: 028 90200770 or tours@coiste.com

Childrens events, tours, debates and discussions, Féile Art Exhibition, nature events, PJ McGrory Lecture, Billy Boy play at the Cultúrlann, and the 2nd sold out Paddy McDonnell Comedy Night at The Dev!

Graveyard Raiders - Guided Tour in Irish of Belfast City Cemetery

Meeting Point: City Cemetery Main Gate, 10am

Unique local history walking tour in City Cemetery presented fully in Irish by Gaelscoil teacher Seán Fennell. £3 per person. Book in advance via sfennell419@gscoil.org.

Féile Trad Trail

Féile Trad Trail Friday 5th August

12pm - @Culturlann

2.30pm - @McEnaneys

4pm - @kellyscellars

4pm - @MaddensBarBelfa

4pm - @nancysbelfast

6pm - The Sliabh Dubh

8pm - @deershead1



All Trad Sessions are FREE to Attend!!

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, 12-2pm.

McEnaney's, Glen Road, 2.30-4.30pm.

Kelly's Cellars, 4-6pm.

Maddens Bar, 4-6pm.

Nancy Mulligans, 4-6pm.

Sliabh Dubh, 6-8pm

Deer's Head, 8-10pm

Sea Farers and the Fight against Fascism in Spain

Shankill Road Library, Shankill Road, 12pm

Annual lecture organised by the International Brigade Commemoration Committee. This year's guest speaker is Jim Jump, a former journalist, author of poems from Spain-British and Irish International Brigaders, author/editor of ‘Antifascistas: British and Irish Volunteers in the Spanish Civil War’, with Richard Baxell and Angela Jackson. Jim’s father fought in Spain.

Book event here or phone 07751951785 or email: lyndaernest@btinternet.com.

Nature Talks Back

St Mary's University College, Falls Road, 12pm

We are in the middle of a climate and nature emergency. The Assembly passed its first Climate Change Act and must now act to reduce emissions and arrest the biodiversity decline. The RSPB are bringing together a panel to discuss the challenges and potential solutions to this generation’s greatest threat. No booking required. Contact: Ruby.free@rspb.org.uk

Itty Bitty Workshop with Circusful

St Mary's University College, Falls Road, 12-1.30pm

Give your little ones a unique chance to create and experience the colour and wonder of circus with our Itty-Bitty circus workshop. Whether your child is a budding acrobat or has never taken a tumble, the skilled Circusful team will help them to find their confidence, gain coordination and have lots of fun. These workshops bring the wonders of balance, acrobatics, juggling, aerial arts and artistic expression to our youngest Circusful participants. The workshop lasts for 90mins. Suitable for 4-8 year olds. Limited spaces, booking essential here.

Lunchtime Concert with Lonesome George

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, Falls Road, 12.30pm

Lonesome George have emerged from Belfast’s session scene with an exciting fusion of traditional tunes and contemporary song writing that lends an immediacy to their sound that is rare to find. At the heart of the band is the song writing duo of Joe Campbell-McArdle and Myles McCormack. They are joined by Stephen Loughran, a celebrated flute player and Dermot Moynagh, whose contemporary style on the bodhrán has become the heartbeat of the sound of Belfast. Visit the website here or contact 02890 964280 for booking information.

Book Launch: Rewriting the Troubles- Ireland/Algeria

St Mary's University College, Falls Road, 1pm

Noam Chomsky’s model explains how to reveal propaganda even as journalists loudly proclaim their independence. In this meticulously researched book, Dr Patrick Anderson compares Algeria’s anti-colonial struggle against France with the republican campaign to dismantle Britain’s colonial legacy. Comparing the French and British armies, the IRA and ALN, loyalists and OAS ‘counter-terrorists’, he dissects, with devastating effect, British media portrayals of these remarkably similar conflicts. Some may find the Algerian analogy too close for comfort.

Chaired by Danny Morrison, writer and commentator. No booking required.

Israel's Global War on Solidarity with Palestine

St Mary's University College, Falls Road, 1pm

David Miller, a broadcaster, writer and investigative researcher, will discuss the global war on solidarity with the Palestinian cause waged by the ‘State of Israel’. He will recount the three-year campaign against him at the University of Bristol resulting in him being sacked in October 2021. He will trace the evolution of the Israeli state’s ‘new anti-Semitism’ strategy, designed to blur the distinction between anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism. No booking required.

Billy Boy by Rosemary Jenkinson

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, Falls Road, 3pm and 8pm.

BILLY BOY



⏰Today 3pm and 8pm



📍Cultúrlann, Falls Road



Billy Boy, by East Belfast writer Rosemary Jenkinson, was written in 2021 and inspired by interviews with young bonfire builders.



Billy Boy, by East Belfast writer Rosemary Jenkinson, was written in 2021 and inspired by interviews with young bonfire builders.

🎫 Tickets £12 available from

Billy Boy’, by East Belfast writer Rosemary Jenkinson, was written in 2021 and inspired by interviews with young bonfire builders. Performed by the amazing young actor John Travers. Aaron is looking after the biggest and most controversial boney in the East and is determined to fight the council’s ruling. The problem is, if he gets into any more trouble, he might have to pack his bags. Tickets are £12 and available here.

No Reunification of Ireland on a dead planet: Beyond Partition and Beyong Growth?

St Mary's University College, Falls Road, 3pm

A presentation and discussion based on recent research at Queen’s University tackling the lack of awareness of the planetary emergency (the climate and ecological crisis) in discussions about Irish unity. Panellists will critique existing contributions from a post-growth and ecological perspective, outlining alternatives for the Irish unity debate rooted in climate science and ecological action. Speakers: Seán Fearon, Prof. John Barry, and Dr. Amanda Slevin. No booking required.

Tadgh Berry and the Irish Revolution

St Mary's University College, Falls Road, 3pm

On November 15th 1921 a British soldier summarily shot dead, in Ballykilnar Internment Camp, leading Cork republican Tadgh Barry. Tadgh helped found the Irish Volunteers, was a member of Sinn Féin, a trade unionist, an elected councillor, a Poor Law Guardian, GAA member, journalist and poet. Chris Hazzard MP, Ty Galvin, grand-nephew of Tadgh Barry, and lecturer Donal Ó Drisceoil will speak about Barry’s life. No booking required.

Ballymurphy Massacre Inquest: One Year On

St Mary's University College, Falls Road, 5pm

On the 11th May 2021, Justice Siobhan Keegan delivered her long awaited verdict into the Ballymurphy Massacre “All were entirely innocent and not involved in any wrongdoing”. This panel discussion will give an insight into daily life for families during the inquest process and reflect on the verdict. No booking required.

Outdoor Mega Park

Park Centre, 5-9pm. Runs from Friday 5th- Sunday 14th August

Unmanageable Revolutionaries: Women and Irish Nationalism 1880-1890

St Mary's University College, Falls Road, 5pm

Mairéad Farrell Sinn Féin TD in conversation with feminist historian Dr Margaret Ward, discussing Margaret’s recently re-published book Unmanageable Revolutionaries: Women and Irish Nationalism 1880-1980, a landmark study of the role of women in Irish political history. Margaret will give a short presentation on the book before the conversation with Mairéad. No booking required.

Bilingual Family Fun

Falls Park Outdoor Education Space, 6.30-8.30pm

Join us in the Falls Park outdoor classroom for some bilingual family fun. Come use your cúpla focal, learn some Irish, pick up basics skills of bodhrán playing with the Andersonstown Music School, enjoy bilingual arts & crafts and delight in some bilingual Irish storytelling with Gráinne Holland. Book here.

'Who fears to speak of '98?'

St Mary's University College, Falls Road, 7pm

Enjoy the ‘1798 Walking Tour’ brought indoors, using backdrop scenes from the locations on the actual tour. The audience will be taken through time from Belfast’s humble beginnings to the advent of the Presbyterian enlightenment period that leads to the formation of the United Irishmen in Belfast October 1791 and thus the beginning of the radical republican politics for the next 230 years. Part of the The United Irish Historical Society. No booking required. Contact Sean Napier, esan@napiermedical.co.uk.

PJ McGrory Lecture: The Problem with Men? The Challenge of Violent Masculinities in a Changing World

St Mary's University College, Falls Road, 7pm

The PJ McCrory lecture will be delivered by Professor Brandon Hamber who is the John Hume and Thomas P. O’Neill Chair in Peace at Ulster University. The lecture will discuss masculinity in a global landscape of rising national fervour, armed conflict, gender-based violence, pandemics and endemic inequalities. It will explore the link between violent masculinities and inter-personal, community and political violence and instability, while calling for new understandings of masculinities that can disrupt dominant narratives and lead to positive social change. No Booking Required.

Teems of Times by Dominic Behan

Áras Uí Chonghaile James Connolly Visitor Centre, Falls Road, 7pm

The Irish People Podcast host the launch of the new edition of Teems of Times by Dominic Behan. This edition was published in 2019 but due to Covid the Belfast book launch was delayed. We are pleased to finally launch the new edition of this incredibly funny and touching book of tenement life in Dublin by the staunch socialist republican, singer, songwriter, author and legend Dominic Behan. The evening will consist of discussion about the book and Dominic’s life and we will also have plenty of musical intervals. We look forward to seeing you there. Tickets are £10 and are available here or alternatively by contacting Irishpeople@workersparty.ie

Paddy McDonnell On The Tools

The Devenish Complex, Finaghy Road North, 7pm

Tickets £15 + booking fee (Limited availability)

Unreserved seating.