Féile First puts Maria in the big picture

Talented visual artist Maria Liddy has scooped first prize in the annual Féile an Phobail Landscape Art competition.

After a decade working across these islands as a graphic designer, Maria returned to Belfast in 2020 to focus on her painting.

"Living in Belfast, surrounded by hills and water with beautiful forests and parks on our doorstep, a lot of my inspiration is derived from the beauty of the local landscape," explained Maria. "But within my paintings, I also explores themes of culture, identity and human rights."

Maria is predominantly a palette knife painter who works in oils. She employs vibrant, saturated colours to create striking visual contrasts and bring the energy of colour, light and weather to her paintings.

Her work is currently on display in The Hallows Gallery and The Yard Gallery in Holywood.