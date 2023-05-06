Féile na gCloigíní Gorma returns with Damien Dempsey concert

FÉILE na gCloigíní Gorma returns for its seventh year this month running with a special headlining act, with legendary singer-songwriter Damien Dempsey is set to take the stage on 18 May at St Comgall's on the Falls Road.

Each May, the festival celebrates the blooming of the blue bells on the slopes of the Black Mountain to remind people of the joys of life, their natural environment and the historical and spiritual connections with the environment and community.

The Féile will launch at 12pm on Friday 12 May in Glór na Móna’s community centre, Gael-Ionad Mhic Goill on the Whiterock Road. Food, music and special guest speaker Lord Mayor Tina Black will be there on the day. The Féile will continue until Saturday 20th May with a parade through the Whiterock at 9am just as the first Upper Springfield Festival did 50 years ago in 1973. This will be followed by GAA and soccer tournaments and a family funday in Whiterock Leisure Centre.

The jam-packed programme will include a mix of fun events with a special focus on bringing young people out into nature including: family treasure hunts; sunset walks; sunrise sea swims and yoga; outdoor workshops; bingo nights; community film club; family fishing trips; planting, sowing and foraging with Gáirdín an Phobail; dianchúrsa youth-led Irish course and a youth mock election.

BACK IN THE WEST: Damien Dempsey at Féile 2022

Mental health is a key pillar of Féile na gCloigíní Gorma and this year new tailored workshops have been added including: a session on parenting anxious children and young people with renowned author and psychotherapist Bronagh Starrs. A talk on ‘What is Autism?’ will take place with the autistic best-selling author, entrepreneur, philanthropist and keynote speaker Jude Morrow. A trauma informed memoir writing workshop, ‘The Rest of the Story’ will take place with Boston born New York Best Times-selling author Michael Patrick MacDonald on Monday 15 May.

The inspirational local writing project Scríbhneoirí an tSléibhe will be back on Friday 19 May for an outdoor expression of song and story in Gáirdín an Phobail on the Whiterock Road to mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement.

Eoghan Ó Garmaile, Community Projects Officer at Glór na Móna, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the big news that the brilliant and world renowned Damien Dempsey will headline our annual Féile na gCloigíní Gorma concert on Thursday 18th for the first concert in the newly built and state-of-the-art St Comgall's building.

“Damo will be supported by the best local musicians including Brendan ‘Nipper’ Quinn, John McSherry and Francis McElduff, Niamh Nic Ionnrachtaigh, Run For Cover and Brian Hicks.

“The people in our areas are among the most impacted by the mental health crisis in the six counties as well as the permanent crisis of capitalism as the majority of our young people grow up in poverty. Damien Dempsey is a great advocate and champion of mental health awareness which is a key pillar of Féile na gCloigíní as it aims to create the opportunity for the Upper Springfield community to connect with nature and the local environment and promotes health and wellbeing through mountain walks, fun runs and outdoor activities.”

The full programme for the festival can be found here.