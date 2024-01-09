Female staff member threatened with kitchen knife during Ardoyne shop robbery

ROBBERY: The SPAR on Ardoyne Road where the frightening incident place Pic Google Maps

A FEMALE staff member has been left badly shaken after a man brandished a knife during a robbery at a North Belfast shop.

The robbery happened at around 7.25pm on Monday night at the SPAR on Ardoyne Road.

Police say that one male stood at the entrance to the shop, while the other entered the store, approached a member of staff while brandishing a large kitchen knife, before making off with a sum of cash.

The man who entered the store was described as wearing blue jeans with a dark hooded top with the hood up and a black balaclava.

The second man, who waited outside, was described as wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black coat with a red and white face mask. Both men ran off in the direction of Estoril Park

Helen Wall, who runs the business, said the incident happened "so quickly."

"It was awful. It happened so quick. It was a well-dressed man who came in and threatened a female member of staff and made off with a sum of money," she explained.

"She is very stressed and we are just making sure everyone is okay. Something like this rattles the whole team. This is not the first time we have been targeted.

"We are just trying to serve our local community, as if things aren't hard enough for local businesses."

Detective Sergeant McGearty said: "Our investigation is underway and anyone with any information, or who was in the area at the time the robbery took place is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1572 of 08/01/24.

"If you would prefer to provide information without giving your details you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."