FÉILE 23: Festival-goers urged to plan journey as Falls Park events begin

POLICE are asking festival-goers attending Féile an Phobail events in the Falls Park this weekend to plan their journey in advance.

The programme of night-time events in the Falls Park begins tonight with 'Fight Night' before the ‘Back to the 80s and 90s’ night on Saturday.

Between 10pm and 2am each night, the Falls Road will be closed from its junction at Whiterock Road to its junction with Andersonstown Road/Glen Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Please bear this in mind if you are arranging a safe collection location with friends or relatives.

"If you are planning on driving to the event, please park your vehicle legally and ensure that it is not causing an obstruction to road users, pedestrians or local residents.

"We would ask those attending to be respectful of local businesses and residents, particularly when leaving the event."

Chief Inspector Brannigan said: “We want everyone attending to have a great night, to stay safe, and remember the event for all the right reasons.”