THE deadline is approaching to nominate your Best of the West for 2026 – with nominations set to close at 12 noon on Friday (April 17).

From the 'Best Cafe' to the 'Best Pint', we want you to nominate your Best of the West for 2026 across over 30 categories.

Specsavers Park Centre are setting their sights on another year of celebrating local excellence with its sponsorship of the Best of the West awards.

It is the 15th year the locally owned and run opticians has supported the event which recognises the outstanding individuals, businesses and community groups making a difference across the West Belfast community.

Matthew McKenny, Ophthalmic Director at Specsavers Park Centre, said it’s an honour to support the event.

"We are proud to mark our 15th year of support for Best of the West. It is one of the most inspiring nights of the year for us, and makes us even more proud of the community we work in," he said.

"Our team is made up of local people, and of course our customers and patients are local, so we know the amazing people that make up West Belfast and beyond.”

The sponsorship of Best of the West continues the store team’s commitment to their local community.

Recently, it was announced that they would support Conor McIlvenney’s fundraising for his seven marathons in seven days challenge, while last year, the team was awarded the Doug Perkins Medal in recognition for their ongoing support to help tackle homelessness in Northern Ireland for their work with Simon Community.

Specsavers Park Centre also has a partnership with Belfast and Lisburn’s Women’s Aid, providing a safe and understanding space for women to receive eye and hearing treatment and testing.

Matthew added: “It isn’t enough for us to provide the services we do, we want to extend our presence in the local community beyond our store and the Park Centre, support what matters to the area, from charities to football clubs, and events like the Best of the West Awards.

"We’re looking forward to celebrating all the fantastic people who make up our community this June.”

This year's Best of the West Awards will take place on Friday, June 5 at the Devenish.

Nominations is by online only. You can nominate your 'Best of the West' across a range of categories here. Nominations closes on Friday, April 17 at 12 noon.