Fire at new Newtownabbey housing development treated as arson

POLICE are treating a fire at the site of a new housing development site in Newtownabbey as arson.

Firefighters were called to the development on Park Road in Mallusk at around midnight last Thursday night.

NIFRS said: “Firefighters were called to reports of two new build houses under construction on fire on Park Road Mallusk, Glengormley. Firefighters used three jets to extinguish the fire and the scene was left with the PSNI.

"The incident was dealt with by 2.34am and the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition.”

The scene is the site of a multi-million pound development that caused controversy when it was given planning approval in 2019. Around 180 new homes are to be built on land off the Park Road. Over 100 objections were lodged against the development on the 28.5 acre site at the time.

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly condemned the arson attack.

"Arson is a terrifying experience for the victims and others who are impacted," he added. “Last night’s arson attack saw damage caused to the front door, hallway and kitchen area. Thankfully no one was in the property at the time.

“A police investigation is ongoing and I am appealing to anyone with information that could assist the inquiry to contact the PSNI.”