Fire service attacked by youths after attending Colin Glen Forest Park fire

VANDALISM: The aftermath of the fire lit in Colin Glen Forest Park

A WEST Belfast MLA says it is "unacceptable" that firefighters were attacked by youths after responding to a fire in Colin Glen Forest Park at the weekend.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were stoned and forced to withdraw to prevent injury after responding to the incident on Saturday evening. Police attended a short time later and dispersed the crowd of youths. Flammable material had been brought into the forest park to light the fire.

On Monday morning, volunteers from Belfast Hills Partnership were helping to clean up the debris from the fire.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker said: "This was just another example of the unacceptable behaviour in Colin Glen Forest Park.

“Fires have been set all over the forest and first responders have been attacked when responding to residents' calls.

“Police also discovered flammable material brought into the forest park, which had been used to set the fire.

“I have been engaging with residents and park users this morning. This behaviour will not be tolerated by our community.

“The forest is a gem and by working together we will keep it that way.

“I would encourage anyone with information relating to this incident to contact police online or call 101 and quote reference number CC2025120401854.”