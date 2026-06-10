THE first hearing of the public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane has got underway in Belfast on Wednesday.

The human rights lawyer was shot dead in front of his family by a UDA gang on February 12 1989 in one of the most high-profile cases of British state collusion during the Troubles. His wife Geraldine was wounded in the attack on their North Belfast home.

After three decades of campaigning by the Finucane family, the British government announced in 2024 that a public inquiry will take place into Mr Finucane's murder. At the time Geraldine Finucane described the news as a “watershed moment”.

Official reports into Pat Finucane’s murder have concluded that there was collusion between loyalists and the British state in the killing, for which former British Prime Minister David Cameron apologised on behalf of the British government.

According to the Terms of Reference, the inquiry will seek to determine the circumstances of Pat Finucane’s murder; to establish the identity of all those involved in his murder; to establish whether the evidence indicates that the murder could have been prevented; and investigate acts or omissions that are relevant to the murder.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey said: “I welcome the beginning of the long-awaited Public Inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane.

“I want to acknowledge the Finucane family, whose determined and dignified pursuit of justice over many years has helped bring about this important moment.

“Their steadfast campaign has provided hope and inspiration to many other families seeking truth, accountability and justice.

“I expect the inquiry to carry out its work in a thorough, transparent and effective manner, in line with the state’s obligations under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.”