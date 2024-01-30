First ever Irish street signs approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

THE first ever Irish street signs have been approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

At Monday night's full Council meeting, councillors were asked to approve dual-language street signs in Irish for Bawnmore Grove, Bawnmore Place and Newton Gardens, all in the Newtownabbey area.

This is a huge step forward in achieving equality for an Ghaeilge & enhanced recognition for the Irish identity within Antrim & Newtownabbey Council area.



Éacht lán tábhachtach dúinn go léir. ⭕️ pic.twitter.com/sbuJIdKYi7 January 29, 2024

The occupiers of the above streets were canvassed and the threshold of two-thirds or more in favour of the erection of a second language street sign was met as required within the approved policy.

The Council’s Dual Language Street Sign Policy states that two-thirds or more of all those canvassed must indicate that they are in favour of the erection of a second language street sign before the application can be brought before the cCouncil for a decision.

The cost for fabrication and installation of these three signs will be approximately £1,500 (£500 per sign).

Sinn Féin councillor Taylor McGrann, who represents the Bawnmore area, where two of the signs will be erected welcomed the historic development.

“I welcome this historic step forward as the first ever dual language street signs pass in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

"This is a positive move in making this borough a more welcoming and inclusive place to live and visit."

Further applications for dual-language street signs in Finlay Park, Glenville Mews, Bawnmore Terrace and Mount Street were also progressed to the next stage at Monday's meeting.