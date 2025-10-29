Five scramblers seized by police in North Belfast

SEIZED: Two of the scramblers removed by police from properties in North Belfast

POLICE seized five scramblers at the weekend in an operation to tackle anti-social behaviour in North Belfast.

The operation ran from Friday to Sunday.

As a result, officers seized five scrambler-type bikes – three in Ballygomartin and two in the Antrim Road area – believed to have been used in anti-social and dangerous riding incidents.

Belfast City Local Policing lead, Superintendent Allister Hagan, said:"Scramblers used illegally are not toys, they are powerful machines that can cause serious injury or death.

"Their reckless use in built-up areas puts riders, pedestrians and other road users at real risk. In the hands of those who are not trained, insured, and wearing protective equipment, they are simply not safe.

“If you own or use a scrambler, you should be aware the majority are restricted to off-road use only. This does not mean that they can be driven anywhere off-road. These vehicles should only be driven on private land where the landowner has given permission, not pavements, roads, public property or parks.

"Anti-social behaviour of this kind causes fear and frustration in our communities.

"We again appeal to those that are involved to consider the undeniable consequences if an innocent person in our community dies or is seriously injured because of this dangerous activity.

"We are committed to working with partners and the public to identify those responsible and to keep people safe."

Supt Hagan said police will continue to act on illegally-driven scramblers if and when information becomes available.

"We continue to appeal for information to help identify those involved in ongoing anti-social behaviour. If you witness a scrambler or other machine being driven in built-up areas, report it to us at the time or as soon as possible.

"It's really important that we are made aware of crimes or incidents that impact upon the quality of life in your community, to help us to focus our officers where they are needed and take positive action.

"We would also ask local parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with, and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in this type of behaviour. Ultimately, they could end up with a criminal record which may impact their future employment and travel prospects."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency. You can also provide information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.