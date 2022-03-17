Five things to do in Belfast this St Patrick's Day

CELEBRATIONS: St Patrick's Day celebrations return for the first time since 2019

ST Patrick's Day Celebrations have been somewhat lacklustre over the last two years due to the presence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thanks to a magnificent vaccine roll-out we are now safe to celebrate together once again as we paint the town green in honour of our Patron Saint.

DINOSAUR SHOW: The Park Centre will be full of family fun including the return of their famous dinosaur show

Park Centre Family Funfair

The Park Centre will come alive from 12 to 3pm with an outdoor funfair promising fun for all the family. Meanwhile on the mall, there will be Irish dancers, a DJ, a leprechaun and the Féile traditional musicians. Shoppers will also get to explore prehistoric times with a fascinating dinosaur show.

SHENANIGANS: The Kennedy Centre's annual St Patrick's Day celebrations make a return including a live DJ and Irish dancers

Kennedy Centre Shamrocks and Shenanigans

The Kennedy Centre’s annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations return this year from 1pm to 4pm with Irish dancing, a live DJ, face painting and spot prizes. Aunt Sandra’s Candy Factory will also be on hand to supply all of your locally made sugary treats.

RUN: Following last year's virtual event, the Spar Craic 10k returns leaving City Hall at 9am

Spar Craic 10K

Following last year’s virtual 10k, the Spar Craic 10k returns for an in-person race leaving City Hall at 9am and finishing at Ormeau Park. There will be ample opportunities to cheer on the racers as they make their way along the route including on the Falls Road and Grosvenor Road.

PARADE: The annual St Patrick's Day Parade will leave City Hall at 1pm

St Patrick’s Day Parade

The annual St Patrick’s Day parade returns for the first time since 2019 leaving City Hall at 1pm. The route will travel along Donegall Place, into High Street, Bridge Street, Waring Street and finish on Donegall Street close to Writers Square.

RAISE A GLASS: It wouldn't be St Patrick's Day without a pint of Guinness

Raise a glass to the patron saint

Whilst the last two years have been a hard time for most businesses, our hospitality sector has taken a major hit. This year, our local bars and restaurants will be offering a jam packed line up of entertainment to see you though your St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

And don't forget Féile an Earraigh is still going strong this week. Check out what's on here .