New contractor appointed to Flax Medical Centre

THE Department of Health says a new GP contractor has been appointed to provide GP services to the patients of Flax Medical Centre in North Belfast with effect from January 1, 2023.

The new contractor is Oldpark Group Practice.

The news will come as a relief to over 3,000 patients of the GP surgery in Ardoyne which faced closure after its contract was handed back to the Department of Health.

A number of public meetings and protests were held against the potential closure.

The practice is situated in the Flax Centre after it was established by Dr Tan in the early 1990s and is now led by Dr Monaghan.

Patients of Flax Medical Centre will automatically be registered with the new practice so they do not need to take any action.

Patients will receive a letter in the coming days confirming details of their new GP practice.

From January 16, both Oldpark Group Practice and Flax Medical Centre will relocate to new purpose built premises at Everton Centre and be renamed Eden Park Medical Practice.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said the news would be a massive relief to the thousands of patients who rely on the GP service in the Ardoyne area.

He paid tribute to the local community who campaigned for the practice to be saved.

“The outcry from people in this area following the news about the potential closure of the Flax Medical Centre showed just how much this practice and its staff means to the local community," he said.

"Many families have been visiting their local GP for years and the thought of having to start afresh somewhere else caused understandable anxiety for many.

“I believe that the outpouring support for the retention of this important community service will have played no small part in encouraging the new contractor to express their interest in taking over the practice.

"There is clearly a massive need for GP provision in the Ardoyne area and the idea of trying to move thousands of patients to other practices in the current climate, with our health service already under huge pressure, doesn’t bear thinking about.

“I note that as part of the new contract the Flax Medical Centre will move to new premises at the Everton Centre and be renamed. We need to ensure that all registered patients are informed of these changes well in advance to ensure minimal confusion and

"I hope to see the new practice go from strength to strength and continue to serve this community for years to come.”