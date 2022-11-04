Ardoyne rallies to save Flax Medical Centre surgery

GP SURGERY FIGHTBACK: Protesters outside the Flax Medical Centre in Ardoyne on Friday afternoon

A PROTEST has been held in Ardoyne against the feared closure of a GP surgery in the area.

Last month, it was revealed that Flax Medical Centre in Ardoyne handed back its contract to the Department of Health.

It means that unless a new GP is secured the practice, which provides health care for over 3,000 patients, will close on December 31.

The practice is situated in the Flax Centre after it was established by Dr Tan in the early 1990s and is now led by Dr Monaghan.

Following a well-attended public meeting last week, an outdoor public rally was held outside Flax Medical Centre on Friday afternoon.

Speaking as people from the local community gathered to protest the closure, Cllr Fiona Ferguson who was involved in organising the rally alongside the Ardoyne Association, said: "The closure of Flax Medical Centre is symptomatic of the wider crisis in GP services because of underinvestment.

"Across Belfast and beyond, communities are facing a loss of services because of a lack of GPs. This crisis was caused by underfunding and outsourcing by successive local Health Ministers and the Tories, and the people of Ardoyne are the latest victims.

"The Trust and the Department must act swiftly to ensure this surgery stays open. And any incoming Minister must reverse the decade long strategy of neoliberal underfunding and cuts.''

Elaine Burns, from Ardoyne Association said 3,000 local people could be left without a GP service and medical support.

"This is one of the most deprived areas, where we have major health issues, mental health problems, suicide, disabilities and low life expectancy," she said.

"We will fight and not be going down easy."

Local resident, Michael Gorman said: "I have been a patient here for over 20 years. I am on medication and rely on the GP surgery for my health pressures. If there was no GP surgery here, where are they going to send us?"

Fellow resident, Marie Hogue added: ""This closure has to be stopped now. There are other GP surgeries facing potential closure across the North. It is going to be like an epidemic."

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly, who also spoke at the protest said he was meeting Department of Health officials later on Friday to discuss the issue.