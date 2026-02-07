BELFAST City Council is set to approve funding of £500,000 in the historic Floral Hall building in the north of the city next week.

The funding, which was agreed at Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee earlier this month, will be ratified at next week's full Council meeting.

Built in the 1930s and located in the grounds of Belfast Zoo, the venue was used as a dance hall and later a concert space, but has lain dormant since the early 1970s.

Following its closure, the building fell into a state of disrepair and has been the subject of numerous calls for its restoration.

Visiting the building this week, North Belfast MP John Finucane said: “The Floral Hall has always been a special part of the local area, and these improvements demonstrate a key commitment to protecting heritage spaces. This project will preserve the structure of this iconic building while beginning the process of breathing new life into it.

John Finucane MP and Councillor Luke Meenehan at Floral Hall this week

"This investment is an exciting step for North Belfast and beyond, and I look forward to seeing it create lasting memories for a new generation of residents, families and visitors for years to come.

"North Belfast is home to many iconic heritage sites, and Sinn Féin will continue to work with all partners to ensure they are protected, restored and brought back to life for everyone to enjoy.”

Local councillor Luke Meenehan added: “This investment by Belfast City Council of over £500,000 is the next step in bringing this building back to life. Once the works are complete the building will be made safe. It has massive potential for a range of uses.

"It will be exciting to begin to look at a design brief once these works are complete and how we maximise the use of this asset based in the heart of the zoo.

"There are so many memories from its dance hall days and I look forward to hearing about these as we move through this process”.