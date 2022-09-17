No answer from Dept and Ulster-Scots Agency over flute bands funding diligence

THE Department for Communities and Ulster-Scots Agency have refused to say whether any diligence had been carried out on loyalist bands awarded funding under the Ulster-Scots Agency’s Covid resilience funding and who subsequently marched in the Brian Robinson commemoration parade.

In last week's paper, we revealed 16 flute bands which took part in a memorial parade for sectarian killer Brian Robinson on September 3 received Covid-19 support grants.

The bands have for years been regular participants in the annual event, which pays tribute to Brian Robinson, a UVF man who murdered innocent Catholic civilian Paddy McKenna (43) on the Crumlin Road on September 2, 1989.

SPORTSMAN: Paddy McKenna pictured with Brompton Utd in 1985 (Belfast Media Group archive)

Despite their history of celebrating a sectarian assassin, between them the 16 bands last year received £30,500 from the Ulster-Scots Agency's resilience fund, designed to help 'Ulster-Scots groups' face up to economic hardship during the Covid pandemic. The fund is overseen by the Department for Communities.

Last week we asked the Department if any diligence had been carried out, who referred us to the Ulster-Scots Agency.

The North Belfast News contacted the Ulster-Scots Agency, who have twice flatly refused to confirm whether any checks were made on the nature and history of bands awarded funding.

As the Stormont Department responsible for the Covid resilience fund, we again asked the Department for Communities whether any diligence was carried out in relation to bands awarded funding.

At the time of going to print, no response had been issued by the Department.