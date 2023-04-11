Flying of drones banned in Belfast city centre during Presidential visit

THE PSNI have warned that the flying of drones in the centre of Belfast has been banned until after the Presidential visit.

President Joe Biden will fly into Belfast International Airport on Tuesday night and will spend the night in the Grand Central Hotel in the city.

On Wednesday he will give a keynote speech at Ulster University, as he officially opens the new £350million Belfast campus. The President will then spend three days in the Republic in Dublin, Louth and Mayo before flying home on Friday.

Police confirmed in a statement: "From 7pm this evening, Tuesday 11th April, as part of the policing operation around the Presidential visit, it will be an offence to fly an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) in and around the Belfast city centre area, and within the vicinity of Belfast International Airport.

"This is in line with a temporary airspace restriction issued by the Civil Aviation Authority, and it will be in place until 8pm tomorrow, Wednesday 12th April."