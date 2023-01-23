Flynn onboard with Blackboard Awards

A POLEGLASS based construction firm is set to return as an Event Partner for the eleventh Blackboard Awards.

Flynn Construction have supported the awards for the past six years and will once again turn out to support our educational heroes at next month’s ceremony in the Europa Hotel.

Gareth Osbourne, Bid Manager at Flynn Construction, explained that the awards are close to the hearts of their managing director, Aidan Flynn and his father Maurice.

“We have been providing services to the Education Authority for more than 20 years and are continuing that work through our contract to carry out maintenance in Greater Belfast,” he said.



“Over the last few years, we shut for a few weeks during the pandemic and then were back working. Seeing how teachers and pupils coped with that was just remarkable and we have been very proud of being able to support teachers and staff in trying to educate kids in what has been a challenging time.”



“Last October we entered the Construction Employers Federation Awards against some pretty stiff competition, and we won the Partnership Award with the Education Authority for a project in North Belfast where there was need for an additional 120 school places for children with special educational needs.

Flynn building is returning as a partner for the 11th Annual Blackboard Awards🙌. Delighted Flynn is sponsoring the award for a Special Needs Teacher 🎓. pic.twitter.com/uzhiLKQLs2 — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) January 13, 2023

“We worked in partnership with the Education Authority and took the old Belfast School of Music and converted it into a new school within the space of five weeks.

“It was a very fast-paced and worthwhile project to be involved in. It was difficult but the kids went in on the first day like they were going into a brand-new school.”

Gareth told us that as an organisation, they value the opportunity to give back to the community.

“We have nominated the Headmaster of Harberton Special School for an award this year as he was instrumental in getting the project done. He is so passionate about the kids and that rubbed off on us.

“Over the last few years, we shut for a few weeks during the pandemic and then were back working. Seeing how teachers and pupils coped with that was just remarkable and we have been very proud of being able to support teachers and staff in trying to educate kids in what has been a challenging time.”

The Blackboard Awards will take place in the Europa Hotel on Friday 3 February when the spotlight will be shone on the amazing work in our schools.