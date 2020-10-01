Flynn welcomes news that source of foul smell has been traced

SINN Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed the report in the Andersonstown News that the foul odour that has been annoying residents in the Colin, Hannahstown and Glen Road areas for over a year has finally been traced to Mullaghglass Landfill site.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) has confirmed that the landfill site on the outskirts of West Belfast is the source of the smell.

The news comes after we reported last week that residents in Mount Eagles were now falling ill, with many complaining of headaches, nausea and fatigue.

The West Belfast MLA said: “For the past number of years, Sinn Féin representatives in the Colin area have been working relentlessly to resolve the issue of a foul odour in the area.

“Local residents are rightly worried about the regular foul smells wafting across the Colin area from Mullaghglass Landfill Site.

“In a multi-agency meeting convened on the issue earlier this month, I secured a commitment from the Environmental Agency that a resolution would be immediately sought.

“This afternoon I was assured that measures are now being taken to reduce the odour with canisters being introduced to the site.

“I have written to the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to request an agreed odour management plan be implemented and that a continuous odour monitor also be installed in the local area.

“We know that the landfill site is due to close next year as it is almost at capacity, as such this is a critical period.

“Residents need to be assured that this issue is being treated with urgency and that appropriate long-term measures are being put in place immediately.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work with the landfill site and statutory authorities to resolve this issue.”