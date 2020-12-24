Food banks go the extra mile for Christmas

MORE families than ever are to enjoy a happier Christmas thanks to the hard work of two major Food Bank appeals in North Belfast.

Due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, both the Community Food Bank in Ardoyne and the North Belfast Advice Partnership (NBAP) have both recorded record statistics for local people helped over the festive period.

With just days to Christmas Day, the Community Food Bank in Ardoyne are sitting at 2,000 hampers being prepared for delivery and an additional 350 hot meals to be delivered for the big day.

NBAP received a colossal 3,500 referrals for hampers and toys. Last year, it was 900.

Sinead McKinley, Co-Ordinator of the NBAP appeal, who are now based at the SSE Arena in Belfast said Covid-19 impacted on people in a way she never thought it could.

“Covid-19 has impacted on families in a way we never thought it could, with jobs losses and people taking a cut in pay,” she said.

“This year, our annual food bank and hamper drive has taken on a world of its own in terms of the overall services that we provide.

“We have seen an increase in people moving to benefits as well. We knew it was going to be a big Christmas appeal so we needed a big space and we were grateful to the SSE Arena for use of here.

“We have managed to give out 3,500 referrals for hampers and toys. Last year we had about 900, and that was a big number for us.

“We couldn’t have done it without hundreds of volunteers and our partners across North Belfast who have all played their part in making Christmas a better time for so many people and families.”

Over in Ardoyne, Nichola Bradley, Co-Ordinator of the Community Food Bank says the generosity of local people has left her speechless.

“The big day is nearly here and although this will be a very different Christmas the spirit of giving has never been as strong.

“Throughout this pandemic the generosity of the North Belfast community has been simply remarkable but the contributions for Christmas have left me speechless.

“Of course this effort is being made across the city and we are only one part of the bigger picture.

“At the moment we are sitting at approximately 2,000 hampers being prepared for delivery and an additional 350 hot meals to be delivered for Christmas Day.

“But it’s the large and small contributions from the public that have made this huge undertaking possible and thanks to each and every one of you.

“Often it’s the people who are only just about managing to get by themselves that are giving for others in crisis.

“From Glengormley to the New Lodge and from Bawnmore to Ardoyne the parcels are being prepared and our little elves are making their lists of homes to visit.

“It’s never to late to help and while there is a special effort for Christmas including toys, nothing will go to waste and we will be dealing with the pandemic for some time.

“Unfortunately so many people need help and the worst aspects of austerity have been brought into sharper focus by this crisis but the work will continue.

“Finally if you can afford to give do so, but if you need help you’re one of many so reach out to us as all contributions will be handled with sensitivity and in confidence.”

SDLP North Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon says poverty must be eradicated from our society.

“Poverty is rife in our society and in many cases it’s hidden, unseen and unchallenged. But these community volunteers are the champions who are leading the way in helping those struggling and shining a light on the failure of government to deliver enough.

“Make no mistake, incredible, invaluable, selfless work is being done by the citizens of Belfast to help their neighbours. They are providing vital support to those unable to feed their families.

“But the heartbreaking truth is that food banks are a symptom of failure, they are not the solution. Politicians across Ireland need to get real. Promises to act change nothing. We need to act now to end the vicious cycle of poverty and despair so many in our community are facing.

“If there’s one thing we can all pledge to do in 2021, it is to pledge to end foodbank reliance, to build better systems, to create an inclusive economy based on fair work and fair pay for all of our citizens. We need to end the myth that our system is helping, our system is broken. People across Belfast and beyond are trapped by a system that punishes, ignores and ultimately fails them.

“SDLP Leader, Colum Eastwood MP and I have today written to all party leaders asking that we urgently move to do all that we can to eradicate poverty from our society.”