Businesses join forces with walking group to help food bank this winter

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Collection points are being set up to support the Foodstock initiative in Andersonstown with the help of SAG Credit Union, Homefit and 50 to 50 walk and talk group

TWO local businesses have joined forces with a local walk-and-talk group to support a community food bank on the Andersonstown Road this autumn and winter.

Homefit, SAG Credit Union and 50 to 50 walk and talk group will be providing collection boxes for people to donate much-needed items to the initiative.

Foodstock in Andersonstown deliver over 400 food parcels per week, with the organisation saying that demand from households is increasing all the time.

Paul Doherty from Foodstock said: "Foodstock is experiencing the highest ever levels of referrals right now and this will sadly increase as winter approaches.

"Our volunteers are currently working seven days a week to reach those individuals and families with support and show solidarity.

"Currently, we are reaching well above 400 households. It is a sad reality of the impact of the cost of living crisis. We need to come together now more than ever and we need community now more than ever to get people through this winter.

"Both Homefit and SAG Credit Union are always there for people and are a credit to our community the way they and their staff constantly step up for others.

"Their initiative to set up donation points at stores will mean more people will have food on their table during the winter months and that children won't be going to school and to bed hungry."

Gerard Mulhern, from the 50 to 50 walk and talk group said: "With uncertain times ahead for our community this winter, Homefit will be setting up food drop-off points to support the Community Foodstock in Andersonstown.

"We are partnering with Homefit and the SAG Credit Union to put collection boxes at Homefit, Hannahstown Hill and Lanark Way and SAG Credit Union's premises.

"We are also planning a 10k walk for Saturday (November 19). It is very humbling to see local businesses rallying around."

Sheena Joyce, Manager of SAG Credit Union added: "SAG Credit Union Limited are delighted to continue our relationship with Foodstock this autumn/winter.

"Our members are always generous when it comes to helping people in the community who might be experiencing some difficulties especially in the middle of this cost of living crisis.

"Many of our members have experienced hard times and know that any contribution or support helps. In addition, to help boost donations further, the staff have contributed money to create hampers which we will be raffling to members with all proceeds again being donated to Foodstock.

"Finally, SAG is delighted to be one of the sponsors for the t-shirts for Foodstock 10k walk. Several of our staff will be completing the walk in aid of Foodstock, on November 19 from the Foodstock HQ on the Andersonstown Road at 2pm to finish at Mandela Hall at QUB where further donations will be collected.

"Anyone interested in participating, donating or sponsoring the staff can contact us at info@sagcreditunion.co.uk ​or give us a ring on 02890615669 or call into our office at 87 Andersonstown Road or the office of Foodstock and make a donation directly."