Kennedy Centre thrives with three per cent footfall growth and fresh tenant additions

WEST Belfast shopping retail and leisure hub, Kennedy Centre is celebrating a year of success with a three per cent increase in footfall compared to last year and welcoming fresh tenant additions.

With its unique blend of multinational brands, strong independent retail offerings and community-focused initiatives, Kennedy Centre continues to solidify its position as the shopping destination of choice for the local community and beyond.

Kennedy Centre is now fully let, marking a significant milestone with the addition of several exciting new tenants. Modern Glow, a cutting-edge aesthetics clinic, has joined the Centre, offering advanced beauty treatments to customers seeking professional care.

Adding a touch of sweetness, Sweets N Treats has opened its doors, bringing an array of American candies and treats that are already delighting visitors of all ages.

Meanwhile, the Andersontown School of Music has established its presence, fostering community connections through the power of music and providing a unique cultural offering.

In addition to these new arrivals, the Centre has celebrated significant expansions among its existing tenants. The Family Entertainment Centre has undergone a major transformation, tripling in size to offer even more activities and attractions for families to enjoy.

Truly Fare, a beloved destination for school uniforms and communion wear and ladies fashion, has doubled its retail space, enabling it to meet the growing needs of its loyal customer base.

These additions and expansions further enhance Kennedy Centre’s status as a vibrant and dynamic hub for shopping, leisure, and community engagement.

John Jones, Centre Manager said: "We are delighted to welcome new additions to Kennedy Centre and to see so many of our existing tenants upscaling their spaces and committing to long-term leases.

John Jones, Kennedy Centre Manager

"It’s a true testament to the strength and appeal of the Centre. At Kennedy Centre, we take pride in offering something for everyone. Our independent retailers add a level of authenticity and personality that sets us apart. Combined with our high-street favourites, this mix creates an unparalleled shopping experience that continues to draw customers through our doors time and time again.”

John Jones added: "This has been an incredible year for Kennedy Centre, and we couldn’t be prouder of the team and tenants who have made it possible.

"With new retailers, exciting expansions, and strong tenant confidence, we’re poised for a fantastic Christmas season.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone through our doors to enjoy everything Kennedy Centre has to offer.”

Several key tenants at Kennedy Centre have solidified their confidence in the Centre's future by negotiating new deals and committing to extended leases. This includes long-standing retailers such as O'Neill's, Eyeworld, The Rug Store, Speedy Shoe Repairs, McCaffrey’s Butchers, Titanic Telecommunications, Banjaxed Country Fried Chicken, and Louis Boyd.

Their renewed commitments highlight the strong relationships the centre has built with its tenants and underscores its reputation as a thriving and dependable retail and leisure destination.