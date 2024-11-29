Former St Comgall's pupil May takes trip down memory lane

A FORMER pupil of St Comgall's took a trip down memory lane with a visit to the former primary school which is now an award-winning community facility.

The Grade B1-listed building was re-opened in 2022 after being sympathetically restored and repurposed on behalf of Falls Community Council to include new offices, conference and exhibition facilities, event spaces and a café.

The building had lay derelict for over 20 years.

May McGarrigle, now 94-years-old was a former pupil of St Comgall's Public Elementary School, which opened in December 1932 and closed in the mid-1990s. This week she was invited back to St Comgall's where she recalled her time at the school.

"I grew up in English Street. It was the best street in the Pound Loney," she said.

"I started St Comgall's in 1934 when I was four-years-old. I was very tiny at school compared to everyone else. Most of the teachers were nice but some were awful hard on us. I really loved school. They were good days.

"I was in a lot of the shows at St Comgall's. I was playing the accordion and singing. I loved doing the shows. There was also a lot of concerts and charity events held at St Comgall's too.

"I hated leaving school at 14-years-old but at the same time I wanted to feel like a big girl and go to work. My first job was in Kearns’ Stitching in James Street South.

"It feels great to be back. I really loved this school. The place looks fabulous."

May also had the privilege of signing the prestigious blackboard in the building, which is covered in the names of former past pupils who have visited the new St Comgall's.

Falls Community Council Director Gerry McConville met with May and her daughter Patricia and showed them around the building.

"We love when people come in, especially past pupils. When the regeneration of St Comgall's began, we wanted to keep it as much like the old school as we could.

May McGarrigle with Gerry McConville

"St Comgall's is so precious in the hearts of the local community, past pupils of the school and anyone who attended events here.

"When people like May come in, it gives staff here great pleasure in hearing her stories of her time at St Comgall's. It is absolutely brilliant. There is a great emotional attachment to the school from past pupils and you can see the joy on their faces."

May's daughter, Patricia added: "It is my mum’s first time here since St Comgall's was re-opened. It is just lovely to hear all her stories of her happy days at the school.

"The St Comgall's building looks amazing. It is a wonderful project."