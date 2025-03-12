Inspiring mural honouring women in peace-building is unveiled

FORTHSPRING Inter Community Group have unveiled a powerful new mural honouring the vital role women have played in peacebuilding.

The mural launch, which coincided with International Women’s Day 2025, stands as a striking tribute to those who have dedicated themselves to building bridges, fostering understanding, and creating a more peaceful society.

At the launch, Rev Karen Sethuraman highlighted women’s crucial role in peacebuilding and community development. The mural unveiling was accompanied by heartfelt remarks from contributors, artists, and peacebuilders from Forthspring.

Rev. Karen Sethuraman takes a snap of the mural

Guests then participated in a guided meditation session, yoga, health checks and manicures, all accompanied by enriching conversations with the community.

The mural was designed by participants of the weekly women's group and is the first of three parts, which will be completed by the pensioners' group and young people at Forthspring.

Participant Claire McLaughlin said: "The mural was something everyone at Forthspring could take part in. It allowed us to come together and create something.

"I found it really empowering to take part in it. Each section of the mural is unique to every woman. The centre has left such a mark on us that we wanted to leave our mark on the centre too, through this mural."

Kate Laverty, Director of Forthspring said: "The mural stands as a vivid reminder of the unsung heroines who have worked tirelessly for peace, often behind the scenes. It highlights Forthspring’s commitment to nurturing safe spaces where people can heal, connect, and thrive.

"This mural is more than paint on a wall — it is a statement. It reminds us that peace is not just something to reflect on, but something we must commit to every single day.

"The event was a meaningful celebration of resilience, unity, and hope, drawing together community members to honour the incredible contributions of women in peacebuilding."