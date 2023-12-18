Free Christmas dinners show the spirit of South Belfast

BIG HEARTS: The Bengal Brasserie team on Christmas Day last year – they'll be helping those in need again this year

A NUMBER of places in South Belfast are opening on Christmas Day to offer dinner to anyone in need.

Bengal Brasserie on the Ormeau Road will continue a tradition they started in 2016 by providing free Christmas dinners again. To reserve a table, contact the restaurant on 028 906 9229.

Last year, owner Luthfur Ahmed and his team catered for 150 people and this year will be no different.

“The Bengal Brasserie is part of the life and soul of the Ormeau Road," he said.

“People are really struggling to make ends meet and my heart goes out to them. If we can help to ease the burden and bring some relief for them, then it will be all worthwhile."

City Church Belfast will offer Christmas dinners in Common Grounds, 12-24 University Avenue, between noon and 2pm. Halal and vegetarian options are available. To book, contact Carlos Neto at neto@citychurchbelfast.org

Ballynafeigh Methodist Church and Rosario Youth Centre are partnering to provide Christmas dinner between noon and 2pm. The meals will be provided in the church and no booking is required.