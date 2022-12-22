Free dinners on Christmas Day for the needy

COMPASSION: Paul Doherty of Foodstock wants to know of anyone in need on Christmas Day

A NUMBER of organisations across Belfast will be providing free Christmas Day dinners for those in need.

In South Belfast, Rosario Youth Centre and Ballynafeigh Methodist Church are offering a free dinner from 12pm to 2pm on Christmas Day. It will take place at Ballynafeigh Methodist Church, located at 338 Ormeau Road.

Common Grounds cafe in University Avenue will also be providing meals from 12pm to 2pm.

And Bengal Brasserie on the Ormeau Road has promised to provide meals for up to 150 people on Christmas Day.

Foodstock on the Andersonstown Road will be delivering 300 free cooked Christmas dinners for people in their local area. Anyone who is in need is asked to get in touch by emailing Paul.Doherty@FoodstockCharity.com or calling 07794304259.

"If you know someone on their own, an elderly or vulnerable neighbour or family member that would benefit from a Christmas dinner, please message or email me and our team at Foodstock and we will deliver to their door," explained Paul.

"Thanks to a Slim's Kitchen for working with us and kindly providing meals, and to our volunteers who are giving up time with their families over Christmas to be out in communities reaching people.

"This is what community is all about – looking out for one another."

New Life City Church on Northumberland Street are putting on a free buffet as well as offering hot and cold drinks from 4pm until 8pm on Christmas Day.

In North Belfast, the People's Kitchen, based at 1 Antrim Road, will be open from 11am until 2pm on Christmas Day providing dinners for those in need.