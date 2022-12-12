Health workers take part in a 24-hour strike action over pay

TOGETHER: Health sector workers on the picket line at Stockman's Lane

HEALTH and Social care workers across the North are braving sub-zero conditions as they take part in a 24-hour strike action today in a dispute over pay and conditions. This is the first strike in the health service since 2019.

Workers from the largest unions in the North are taking part including Unison, NIPSA, and GMB. Health workers were told that they would be receiving a 2022-23 pay award of £1,400 however Unison’s regional secretary has said “it’s not enough”.

Unison’s Regional Secretary, Patricia McKeown stated that the union is prepared to negotiate and is awaiting the Secretary of State to open talks.

“Courageous Unison members from across the entire health and social services family have been walking out on strike across Northern Ireland since shortly after midnight.

“Footage from the Unison teams on duty at our hospitals covers nurses, ambulance staff, and health workers from all disciplines determined to highlight the plight they face. They are being joined by members in other health settings and in the community as the day progresses.

“Forming pickets, assembling around Christmas trees in hospital grounds and singing on the picket lines in sub-zero temperatures, our members are making the point that they don't just threaten strike action against an unacceptable pay offer – they take it.

“Unison stands ready to negotiate. In the absence of a devolved government, we wait to see if the Secretary of State cares enough about Northern Ireland health workers and patients to open talks.”

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll has hailed striking health workers as they took to the picket lines today.

The People Before Profit MLA joined health workers on picket lines across Belfast this morning.

📣What do we want? Fair Pay

When do we want it? 𝗡𝗢𝗪!

Members on the picket line at the Mater Hospital Branch make their voices heard, we demand fair pay! #Healthservicestrike pic.twitter.com/NIqzBqNNho — UNISON NI (@UNISONNI) December 12, 2022

“Health workers have my full support in their fight for fair pay and safe staffing,” he stated.

“Their willingness to strike in sub-zero conditions proves their dedication to the health service and to their patients.

“Our health service is at breaking point thanks to years of underfunding. Patients are being put at risk and more workers are opting to leave the health service. We cannot recruit and retain NHS staff with poverty wages.

“The Tories and their counterparts in Stormont were content to offer health workers a real terms pay cut."

Gerry Carroll MLA joins picket line at the RVH

He concluded: “The Secretary of State must urgently intervene to give these workers a proper pay rise in the absence of an Executive.”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey also joined health sector workers on the picket line this morning with Sinn Féin colleagues Aisling Reilly MLA, Danny Baker MLA and Pat Sheehan MLA and a number of Sinn Féin councillors.

The Sinn Féin MP took to Twitter expressing his solidarity.

“Standing in solidarity with Health workers at the Royal today. Health workers deserve a fair pay rise and safe working conditions. Fair play to each and everyone of them.”