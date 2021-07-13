WATCH: Multi-award winning Coffee House set for new role in Best of the West 2021

NEW PARTNER: Jim McIlwaine from Coffee House Bistro, which has reigned supreme in the past five years of Best of the West

The famed Coffee House Bistro on the Stewartstown Road, repeated winner in the Best of the West Awards, is switching roles this year to act as a sponsor for the event which honours community champions.

Following on from last year's virtual event, preparations are now underway to raise a glass to West Belfast's heroes at an in-person gala at the Devenish Complex on September 3.

Since its inception five years ago, nobody has been more successful in the Best of the West awards than the Coffee House Bistro.

Jim and Mary McIlwaine have reigned supreme year after year, raking up five consecutive 'Best Coffee Shop' and 'Best Fry' awards.

This year, Coffee House are set for a different role as proud sponsors and partners of the awards, which have meant so much to them and their community.

"Best of the West over the last five years has given us a sense of pride from the community that we are from," explained Jim. "The Awards are a recognition of the excellence that exists in so many sectors across the west. We have been humbled and very proud that we have held two categories for the last five years. It has meant a lot to us.

"We have always been a part of Best of the West and want to continue to be involved in the years ahead as a partner and sponsor. Winning the awards has been a great help to our business and we would like to pass the baton on to another local business in West Belfast."

With nominations under way, Jim has a message for everyone lucky enough to be shortlisted for this year's awards.

"Embrace it, get involved and promote it," he added.

"Encourage people to vote for you and enjoy the whole experience. Whether you win or not, be so proud and humbled that you have recognised by your community for a Best of the West Award."