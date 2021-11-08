Funding boost for Glengormley regeneration project

A REGENERATION project for Glengormley town centre has received a funding boost from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The Glengormley Integrated Physical and Economic Regeneration Project will receive £3.9m which will contribute to the overall cost of these regeneration schemes.

The project has a number of separate elements which delivered collectively will create jobs, drive footfall back into the town centres and provide high quality, modern office/workspace facilities to accommodate start up and grown on businesses.

The scheme is also designed to improve connectivity, making it easier to access the town centre and providing an attractive, welcoming environment that will encourage people to stay longer and visit more often.

The Glengormley Project includes development of office workspace on the former police station site, following planned demolition in November 2021, as well as shop front facades for the main block from Creative Tiles to the Movie House, alongside a remodelling and upgrade of the car parking and creation of a one-way system, with a public realm scheme also included in the plans.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, said: “This is fantastic news for the Borough, especially Glengormley.

“This project will bring investment, growth, and jobs, boosting our local economy as we continue to recover from the challenges of the past couple of years.

“I look forward to working with the Treasury, our central government departments and the private sector to bring these projects to fruition.”