'Temporary respite' as Irish government steps in with Irish language funding package

THE Irish government has announced a one-off funding package for cross-border Irish language body Foras na Gaeilge.

Earlier this year Foras na Gaeilge announced that it would have to implement cuts of €817,945 after the DUP blocked a new funding structure that would have seen the Irish government increase its funding pot for the organisation that was set up as part of the Good Friday Agreement.

With growing concerns that Irish language projects would have to be cancelled and jobs lost as a result of the cuts, Irish language groups protested at Stormont last month and staged a one-day strike calling for increased funding and long-term investment in the Irish language sector.

Today at a North-South Ministerial Council meeting in Armagh the Irish government announced a funding package of €630,000.

“Today’s announcement will give much-needed, but temporary respite to Irish language groups across the country,” said Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, President of Conradh na Gaeilge. “We wish to commend all those organisations and workers who actively challenged these cuts over recent months, as part of the RAIC campaign, and stood together to help bring around today’s resolution. We extend a word of thanks also to Minister Calleary for the work both he and his team have undertaken to bring today’s announcement about.



“We notice, however, that today’s announcement of €630,000 falls around €190,000 short of addressing the €820,000 funding cuts announced by Foras na Gaeilge in January. That means Foras will have €190,000 less in their budget this year."



He added: “The absence of any mention of a new long-term funding framework for Foras na Gaeilge in today’s Ministerial/NSMC announcement is an increasing cause of concern for us. That is one of core requests from the Irish language community, groups and organisations. The current DUP opposition to that proposed amendment to the financial framework is not sustainable. If the much-needed reforms are not made to that funding model then we will be right back in the same funding crisis in January 2026, and every January thereafter.



“We commit to keeping up the pressure and ensure we finally reach a point where the Irish language community is in receipt of fair and adequate funding, and we recognise that is an urgent issue. One that requires an immediate solution from both Governments.”

Irish government Minister Dara Calleary said: “Amongst the items we discussed this morning was the funding position for this year for both Foras na Gaeilge and the Ulster-Scots Agency. My Department is now in a position to make an additional once off payment of €630,000 to Foras na Gaeilge for 2025, relating to historical pension costs, and this will allow Foras na Gaeilge to reverse cuts it announced earlier this year.

"I would like to thank Minister Lyons and his Department for their co-operation in this matter, which also sees us providing additional once off funding for the Ulster-Scots Agency in 2025. I also welcome that fact that the meeting today noted future discussions between our Departments and the agencies on a range of matters, including governance and pensions treatment for the next funding period.”