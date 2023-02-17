Fundraiser launched for renowned Irish language broadcaster and journalist

Almost €80,000 has been raised after a fundraiser was launched for renowned Irish language broadcaster and journalist Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí who is fighting stage four Colon cancer.

Born in Cork, Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí is known widely on every corner of the island for his dedication and love of the Irish language as a broadcaster and journalist with Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Rónan has been fighting cancer for the last four years and is now at Stage four Colon cancer with metastases to liver and lung.

Tá cúnamh agus tacaíocht ag teastáil ónár gcara Rónan Mac Aodha Bhuí ✊🏻 má tá cúpla euro le spáráil ag daoine ♥️



Ciste Tacaíochta Rónáin https://t.co/65opYAHjbM — Raidió na Gaeltachta (@RTERnaG) February 15, 2023

A GoFundMe page was set up this week to raise financial support for Rónán who is receiving treatment at a clinic in Spain, the cost of which is hugely expensive. The GoFundme was set up by friends of Rónán who said the cancer is “now at a stage where a cure or surgery is not an option in Ireland.”

This month, Rónán travelled to a clinic in Spain in the hope that a cure or a reduction of the cancer lumps will be available.

Is Rónán a las an bladhaire. Is é a spreag & a spreag & a spreag - gach duine againn. Bliain i ndiaidh bliana. Saibhríonn sé saol gach duine againn.



Anois, Seasann An Dream Dearg lenár gcara, Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí. Seasann muid an fód leat i gcónaí. https://t.co/xp3fwA2Tma — An Dream BánDearg 🅾️🦸🏽‍♀️🦸🏻‍♂️ (@dreamdearg) February 15, 2023

Organisations, groups and individuals across the country have rallied together to share Rónán’s story to help raise as much funds as possible, including An Dream Dearg, An Cultúrlann, Cumann Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain and Kneecap.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, please click here.