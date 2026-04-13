AN additional £50,000 has been secured for the redevelopment of Whiterock Family and Children’s Centre, following agreement by Belfast City Council on a proposal brought forward by Sinn Féin Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly.

The funding will contribute towards the construction of a brand-new, modern facility for local families, marking a significant step forward in the long-awaited redevelopment project.

The centre is currently in the process of transitioning its services from its existing building to nearby St John’s GAC, where it will continue to operate while the old premises are demolished and the new centre is constructed.

Welcoming the funding, Cllr Róis-Máire Donnelly said the investment reflects the importance of the service to the local community.

“This additional £50,000 is a positive step in ensuring that the new Whiterock Family and Children’s Centre becomes a reality. This centre provides vital support to children and families across the area, and it’s crucial that they have access to a modern, fit-for-purpose facility.

“I’m pleased that council has backed this proposal and recognised the importance of investing in services that make a real difference in people’s lives.”

West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly also welcomed the funding and paid tribute to those involved in progressing the project.

“This is a really positive development for families across the Whiterock area. Securing this additional funding brings us another step closer to delivering a new, modern space that reflects the needs of the community.

“I want to particularly commend Cllr Róis-Máire Donnelly and Paul Maskey MP for their continued hard work and commitment in helping to drive this project forward and get it to this stage.

“It’s also important to recognise the staff at the centre, who continue to deliver vital services throughout this transition period. Their dedication to supporting local families does not go unnoticed.”

Construction of the new centre is expected to begin following the completion of preparatory works, with services continuing uninterrupted from their temporary base at St John’s GAC.