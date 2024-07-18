Further delays to opening of Royal maternity hospital

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has written to the Belfast Trust after reports that the new maternity hospital at the Royal could face further delays after a high presence of bacteria was found in the water.



The Trust said that high levels of Pseudomonas aeruginosa was discovered in the water system. A pseudomonas infection killed three babies in the Royal Jubilee Hospital in 2012. The latest delay could set the opening back two years.



Mr Maskey said: “It’s disappointing to learn through a news article posted on social media that the new maternity hospital at the Royal Hospitals is facing further delays.



“I have written to the CEO of the Belfast Trust to ask for an update on the progress of the hospital and to establish the facts behind this news report.



“This new maternity hospital will be an important step in the delivery of high-quality and modern maternity care for mothers and their new-born babies.



“It is crucial that the new hospital is safe for everyone and operational as soon as possible, and that these further delays are dealt with efficiently and at pace.”



We reported in March that the Belfast Trust took possession of the five-storey building with a view to opening the maternity hospital next year. 5,000 children are born at the hospital every year.