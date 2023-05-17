South Belfast first to benefit from improved broadband project

SOUTH Belfast is in the vanguard of a broadband revolution which it's hoped will vastly increase patchy internet reception.

Full-fibre broadband infrastructure being installed by IT company Netomnia will provide upload and download speeds of up to 10Gbps, more than 170 times faster than the UK average. And the Botanic area will be the first in the city to get a taste of the vastly improved new service.



Netomania’s work will start in South Belfast where users will benefit from access to the network as part of Netomnia’s investment of up to £14million in the area.



Zoltan Kovacs, Managing Director of Netomnia, said: “Our team has started work in Belfast and we’re proud to be able to boost broadband access in the area."

He continued: “We know how empowering excellent internet access can be and are working hard to level the digital playing field. The fibre infrastructure we are building in Belfast is future-proofed, allowing people to take full advantage of all the resources on the internet and the opportunities they offer, unleashing their potential. And it will deliver speeds that enable the people and businesses of Belfast to keep up with technology advances and growing demand for bandwidth.

"These incredibly fast internet speeds will allow residents to download enormous files in seconds, game without lag, work from home and stream content all at the same time across multiple devices, with no buffering issues.



"Netomnia’s full-fibre broadband infrastructure brings with it a host of big-picture benefits to Belfast. It facilitates more new businesses, it makes it easier for local businesses to expand and compete with big brands. it means better productivity and greater scope for innovation. But beyond cold, hard economics, it can also offer better access to healthcare, learning and development opportunities."



