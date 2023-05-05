Gaelic Games: Antrim football league action on Sunday

WITH Antrim's hosting Kilkenny in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship at 1pm on Sunday, there is either an early or late start for most teams in this weekend's round of club football league fixtures.

The Johnnies have the bye in the odd-numbered division this Sunday, but in terms of all-city action, this takes place on Saturday evening (6pm) at Hightown as Naomh Éanna, who lost out to Tír na nÓg on Wednesday, host a St Gall's side that fell short against Moneyglass.

The remainder of the Division One games are slated for Sunday and table-toppers Portglenone will bid to maintain their place at the summit when they face an O'Donovan Rossa side that bagged a point against St John's on Wednesday.

St Brigid's currently sit bottom and they will welcome Cargin to Musgrave Park, while Lámh Dhearg - winners over Ahoghill on Wednesday - are on the road to Moneyglass.

The other games in the division will see Ahoghill host Creggan, while Aghagallon - fresh from their win at Cargin on Wednesday - host Tír na nÓg.

Ballymena lead the way in Division Two and Liam 'Baker' Bradley's men have one of the four 11am starts in the division on Sunday with a home game against St Teresa's who were in fine goalscoring form in their win over Glenavy during the week.

The other early games will see Gort na Móna host Dunloy who are joint-bottom with St Patrick's, Lisburn, who are Sarsfield's, while Davitt's host St Paul's in a West Belfast derby.

Later in the day (4.30pm), Ardoyne will aim to build on their midweek win with a home game against Glenravel, while there is another derby clash as Glenavy host Aldergrove.

In Division Four, there are three 11am games scheduled with Laochra Loch Lao welcoming Wolfe Tone's to Coláiste Feirste, St Agnes' hosting St Comgall's and O'Donnell's enjoying home advantage over St Malachy's.

The division leaders, Rasharkin, start slightly later as they travel to ace Éire Óg for a midday start.

Weekend Football League fixtures (subject to change)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One (Sunday 4.30pm unless stated)

Naomh Éanna v St Gall's (Saturday, 6pm)

St Brigid's v Cargin (3pm)

Moneyglass v Lámh Dhearg

Ahoghill v Creggan (1pm)

O'Donovan Rossa v Portglenone

Aghagallon v Tír na nÓg (3pm)

Antrim Football League Division Two (Sunday 11am unless stated)

Gort na Móna v Dunloy

Ballymena v St Teresa's

Sarsfield's v Lisburn

Davitt's v St Paul's

Ardoyne v Glenravel (4.30pm)

Glenavy v Aldergrove (4.30pm)

Antrim Football League Division Three (Sunday 11am unless stated)

St Agnes' v St Comgall's

Laochra Loch Lao v Wolfe Tones

O'Donnell's v St Malachy's

Éire Óg v Rasharkin (12pm)