THE annual pre-season Gaelic football tournament held within the realm of Ulster has been confirmed with a start date of Friday, January 2 when Armagh battle it out with Tyrone at the Box-IT Athletic Grounds to kick off the New Year programme.

The inter-county season is just around the corner now and with the Dr McKenna Cup beginning just two days into 2026, Antrim will have the chance to bed in some new players into the football panel, along with, most importantly, their new manager Mark Doran.

The Dr McKenna Cup is the annual precursor to the Ulster Championship, with three rounds giving teams two games against a select two opponents.

The nine counties of Ulster is divided up into three sections (A-C) with the winner of each section advancing to the semi-final phase. The fourth semi-final spot will be taken from the best group runners-up in each section.

This season Antrim have been drawn into Section C where they will come up against their 2026 Ulster Championship opponents Derry, and will also go toe-to-toe with Jim McGuinness' 2025 All-Ireland runners-up, Donegal.

Antrim will face a trip to Owenbeg where they will play their 2026 Ulster Championship opponents Derry on Wednesday January 7, before a home clash with All-Ireland finalists Donegal at a home venue of Cargin on Saturday, January 11.

Of course when it comes to inter-county, minds are never too fully focused on the pre-season tournament, but for this season Antrim could use it as an important marker with Mark Doran set to take to the dugout as Saffrons coach for the first time since his announcement to the role back in August.

The Antrim boss has called up his first panel, with the extra addition of a few of the Dunloy squad almost certain to be named in his first official selection in the coming weeks.

The Slaughtneil native will also be hopeful he can convince Portglenone star Dermot McAleese to return to county action after the former Antrim football captain decided to call time on his Antrim career back in June after a defeat at the hands of Wexford in last season's Tailteann Cup.

Former Antrim Captain Dermot McAleese

The new Antrim boss will no doubt be hopeful he can convince McAleese to end his retirement but only time will tell if that is a problem that can be sorted ahead of the new campaign.

Antrim will kick-start their county season on January 6 and the county holds its breath as Mark Doran's side begin their campaign with a tough Ulster opponent in the offing.

Full Dr McKenna Cup fixtures:

Round One:

Section A: Armagh v Tyrone at Box-It Athletic Grounds - Friday 2nd January 7.00pm

Section B: Cavan v Monaghan at Kingspan Breffni - Saturday 3rd January 6pm

Section C: Donegal v Derry at O’Donnell Park Letterkenny - Sunday 4th January 1.30pm

Round Two:

Section A: Down v Armagh at Páirc Esler - Wednesday 7th January 7.30pm

Section B: Fermanagh v Cavan at Tempo - Wednesday 7th January 7.30pm

Section C: Derry v Antrim at Owenbeg - Wednesday 7th January 7.30pm

Round Three

Section A: Tyrone v Down at Pomeroy - Sunday 11th January 1.30pm

Section B: Monaghan v Fermanagh at Castleblayney - Sunday 11th January 1.30pm

Section C: Antrim v Donegal at Cargin - Sunday 11th January 1.30pm

Semi Finals - Wednesday 14th January 7.30pm

Final - Saturday 17th January