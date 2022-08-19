Gaelic Games: Antrim Hurling Championships step up a gear

THE Antrim Hurling Championships step top a gear this weekend with vital points up for grabs in the race to make the knockout stages.

In the Senior Hurling Championship, games are all set for neutral venues in a tweak from last year to ensure a better balance.

Group One games take place on Saturday with county champions Dunloy going head-to-head with new boys Carey on Saturday afternoon in Loughgiel.

The teams come into this game in contrasting form with Dunloy impressing in their opening round victory against Ballycastle, while Carey put up a spirited second half showing against Rossa, but ultimately were well beaten.

It its difficult to see anything other than a second win for the Cuchullains, but it should be a closer affair at Dunsilly at 6pm when Rossa face Ballycastle.

The Belfast side have enjoyed the better of these encounters over recent years and will make the short trip to Antrim hopeful of a second victory that will likely set up a winner-take-all game with Dunloy in the final round to decide top spot and who gets the bye into the last four.

With Gerard Walsh back from a stint in the United States, Rossa have been bolstered and while they will be favourites, Ballycastle will ask plenty of questions and have the ability to redress the balance somewhat, should they deliver a top performance.

Group Two will play out late on Sunday with the game of the weekend taking place in Dunsilly between Loughgiel and Cushendall.

These rivals usually have little between them and it would be hard to see anything other than a close game again.

Loughgiel will be desperate to take something from this game having lost out to St John's in their opener, while Cushendall enjoyed a fie start with a handsome win at Naomh Éanna and will be eyeing the direct route to the last four.

Rossa Park at 6.15pm is the venue for the remaining game in the group with a cross-city affair between St John's and Naomh Éanna.

As mentioned above, these teams had contrasting results in their opener and the Johnnies will be favoured in this one, yet missing Domhnall Nugent who is on the long-term injury list will be a blow for Brian McFall's side.

Naomh Éanna may have lost heavily in their operate, but they have been performing quite well throughout the year and appear to have improved a little despite that result suggesting otherwise. They found a big performance to stun Ballycastle and will feel they have one in them this term, but whether that will be enough to bank the points remains to be seen.

The Intermediate Championship will see Group One games on Friday evening and the stand-out is the meeting of West Belfast rivals Sarsfield's and St Gall's.

The Paddies have played just one game in the five-team group, that being a draw against Glenariffe so will be hoping to make home advantage count against a St Gall's side that has won both games and will feel they will be in a good place to reach the knockouts with another two points.

Like Senior, Intermediate will see the top of each group into the semi-finals with second and third into the quarters, is there is plenty to play for and Creggan will seek to put themselves right back in the mix after their opening defeat at St Gall's when they host a Glenravel side that is without a point from two games.

Group Two action takes place on Sunday with another West Belfast derby down for decision.

This takes place at Enright Park (changed to 2pm and not 4.15pm as stated in print editions) where Gort na Móna host St Paul's and with both teams seeking their first points, defeat could be fatal, especially for the visitors who have played two games to the Gorts' one so far.

Tír na nÓg have won two from two, but will be tested when they make the short trip to Ahoghill to face Clooney Gaels in the other game in the group.

The Junior Hurling fixtures are spread over the weekend with Davitt's hosting Ballymena in Group One on Friday evening, fresh from a narrow opening win over new boys St Brigid's.

St Brigid’s will hope to be celebrating when they face Rasharkin in the JHC on Saturday

The Biddies are in action on Saturday in what on paper seems the toughest assignment on paper when they travel to Rasharkin who were 11 points better than All Saints in the opening round, but Oliver Lennon's side will be full of confidence given how they adapted to the step-up last time and will view this as an excellent chance to measure where they are.

Group Two will see a meeting between Glenarm and Armoy on Friday with both teams fairly keen on the points given Shane O'Neill's drew their opener and Armoy lost out, so defeat could leave either in a tricky spot in the race for one of the top three spots.

Cloughmills lead the way with that opening win and they host Lámh Dhearg on Saturday with the Red Hands claiming that opening draw with Glenarm, so they will be tested well against a club that was up at Senior in the recent past.

Weekend fixtures

Bathshack Senior Hurling Championship

Groups One

Carey v Dunloy (Saturday, 4pm, Loughgiel)

Ballycastle v O'Donovan Rossa (Saturday, 6pm, Dunsilly)



Group Two

Loughgiel v Cushendall (Sunday, 6pm, Dunsilly)

Naomh Éanna v St John's (Sunday, 6.15pm, Rossa Park)



Andersonstown SC Intermediate Hurling Championship

Group One

Creggan v Glenravel (Friday, 7.15pm)

Sarsfield's v St Gall's (Friday, 7.15pm)



Group Two

Clooney Gaels v Tír na nÓg (Sunday, 2pm)

Gort na Móna v St Paul's (Sunday, 2pm)



Casement SC Junior Hurling Championship

Group One

Davitt's v Ballymena (Friday, 7.15pm)

Rasharkin v St Brigid's (Saturday, 4pm)



Group Two

Glenarm v Armoy (Friday, 7.15pm)

Cloughmills v Lámh Dhearg (Saturday, 4pm)