Gaelic Games: Club hurling action in Antrim spread over Easter weekend

St John’s will hope to put their weekend defeat at Ballycran behind them when they head to Carey on Sunday

IT may be Easter weekend, but there is no let-up in Antrim's club fixtures with action across hurling's four divisions.

The majority of games are set for Sunday afternoon, but the Division One action begins a little earlier on Easter Sunday with Portaferry hosting Naomh Éanna at 11am with the North Belfast side hoping to build on last week's big win over Cushendall.

Rossa had the bye last weekend but are back this week with a home game against Ballycastle, while St John's are on the road to Carey with the target of claiming their first points after defeat to Ballycran in their opener at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Dunloy make the trip to Ballygalget, while Cushendall host Loughgiel.

In Division Two, there are two games set for Saturday as we go to print with St Paul's hosting Bredagh and Tír na nÓg enjoying home advantage against Clooney Gaels.

The remaining games are set for Sunday with a cross-city and indeed, county, class taking place in Carryduff with St Gall's making the trip across town.

Sarsfield's have a longer journey as they are set to head to Cushendun, while Glenarm are at home to Creggan.

It may be Armagh v Antrim in the Ulster SFC at 5pm on Saturday, but there is something of a reverse fixture at the same time in Ballymena as Cuchullain HC travel to meet All Saints.

The remaining games are down for Sunday with Lámh Dhearg hosting Cloughmills and Rasharkin at home to Glenravel.

In Division Four, Loch Mór Dál gCais welcome Henry Joy's to Mallusk at midday on Sunday, while Davitt's have home advantage against Loughbeg Harps later in he day.

Weekend fixtures

(Sunday, 2pm unless stated, subject to change)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

Portaferry v Naomh Éanna (11am)

O'Donovan Rossa v Ballycastle

Carey v St John's

Ballygalget v Dunloy

Cushendall v Loughgiel (2.15pm)



Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Tír na nÓg v Clooney Gaels (Saturday, 2pm)

St Paul's v Bredagh (Saturday, 2pm)

Cushendun v Sarsfield's

Glenarm v Creggan

Carryduff v St Gall's



Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Ballymena v Cuchulainn HC (Saturday, 5pm)

Lámh Dhearg v Cloughmills

Rasharkin v Glenravel



Antrim Hurling League Division Four

Loch Mór Dál gCais v Henry Joy's (12pm)

Davitt's v Loughbeg Harps (12pm)