Gaelic Games: Goal-hungry Cargin sweep past Johnnies

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship, Group One

Cargin 5-12 St John's 2-9

A DOUBLE one-two of goals in the first half helped Cargin to seal top-spot in Group One of the Antrim Senior Football Championship in Toome on Friday as St John's exited the competition.

Heading into the game, there were a series of permutations as to the identity of the two teams who would emerge into the last eight, and while the Johnnies fought back superbly from six early on, the haymaker of another concession of two back-to-back goals would do it.

Cargin, who will will not be happy with a 12-minute barren spell in the opening half when the Corrigan Park men drew level with half a dozen scores without answer, will be satisfied with three wins from three and feel there is more in them - a signal of intent.

Rossa, who had a last-gasp Thomas Morgan score to rescue a draw at Tír na nÓg simultaneously, would advance in second place to meet St Brigid's in the last eight, but were perhaps thankful Cargin were in the goalscoring mood as the possible scoring difference had the Randalstown men held on and netted a late penalty in the other game could have made things a lot more interesting in the race for second.

As it was, Cargin were gifted far too many goalscoring opportunities, taking four from eight in the opening half, and could see the game out in the second period.

Cargin couldn't have asked for a better start as after Patrick McBride gave the Johnnies an early lead from a free, they would hit back-to-back goals.

The first, on four minutes, came when Eunan Quinn gathered low and although he appeared to be fouled, played Conhuir Johnston in to finish. Two minutes later, Pat Shivers opted against the mark and was through to crash home.

But the Johnnies, aided by the wind and inspired by Paddy McBride, clawed their way back level with McBride kicking four, while Conall Bohill and Conall Quinn also chipped in.

However, just as it seemed they were gaining the upper hand, Cargin blitzed them again as after Pat Shivers kicked a free, a kickout malfunction was read by Shivers to intercept and round Nugent to roll home for his second of the game.

Nugent would save the city side on a number of occasions in the opening period, but could do nothing to deny James Laverty who was put in and guided high to the net to help Cargin into a 4-3 to 0-9 advantage after a see-saw opening period.

Cargin rattled off three quick scores after the resumption with Shivers kicking a beauty with the outside of the boot and Tomás McCann playing a no-look pass for Johnston to curl over, but the Johnnies grabbed what they thought was a lifeline as Conall Quinn was tripped inside the area and Connor Hand sent the penalty to the net.

However, it was wiped out in identical fashion a minute later as Ciaran Garland upended Eunan Quinn and McCann made no mistake.

This was the argument settled as Cargin piled on the scores through McCann, Shivers and Quinn, and while Conor Johnston lashed to the net late on for the Johnnies, it was little but consolation as they exited the competition with Cargin through as group winners to face either Aghagallon or Moneyglass.

The bad news for their rivals for the title is that the Erin's Own men seem to be better again than 2022. It will take a serious side to shift them off their perch.

CARGIN: J McNabb; S O'Neill, K McShane, K O'Boyle; J Crozier, P McCann, C Donnelly; G McCann, J Laverty (1-0); D Johnston, T McCann (1-6, 1-0 pen, 0-6 frees), C Johnston (1-1); P Shivers (2-4, 0-2 frees), M Kelly, E Quinn (0-1).

Subs: R Gribbin for S O'Neill (45), C Bradley for T McCann (50), P McLaughlin for M Kelly (54), S Og Quinn for K O'Boyle (54), B Laverty for J Crozier (56)

ST JOHN'S: P Nugent; J Bohill, R McNulty, C Garland; A McGowan, Ciaran Johnston, L Laverty; S McDonagh, C Hand (1-0 pen); R McCafferty, P McBride (0-6, 5 frees), C Gough; Conor Johnston (1-0), C Bohill (0-2), C Quinn (0-1).

Subs: A Oliver for R McCafferty (HT), S Tierney for R McNulty (51), C McGlade for C Quinn (51), C Dyson for A McGowan (51), O Mac Manus for C Hand (56)n

REFEREE: Paddy Tumelty (Lámh Dhearg)